Vandalism
Maryville
• An employee at the Pregnancy Resource Center, 103 Station Drive, reported at 12:54 p.m. Jan. 4 that someone had attempted entry into the locked building. Pry marks were present on the door jam, but it appeared no entry was gained, and no other parts of the building appeared to have been attempted broken into.
• Barbee Nicole Ferris reported at 8:46 p.m. Jan. 5 that someone damaged her children's unicycles on Daventry Drive. The cost to fix them were estimated to be $52.
