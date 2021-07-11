Vandalism
Blount County
• Kristine M. Walther, Loudon, reported at 11:39 a.m. July 8 that someone punctured two tires on her vehicle, stole the gas cap and possibly put something in the gas tank while she was at a 100 block address on Manor Way in Louisville. A deputy confirmed the punctured tires and the missing gas cap, and saw a pool of what appeared to be dried blood next to the driver's side tire, plus blood spatter on the wheel's rim, another blood pool nearby and a trail of blood leading away from the scene, an incident report states. The total value of the damage was approximately $1,200.
(0) comments
