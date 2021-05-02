Vandalism
Maryville
• Robert Tyler Bradburn, Landau Drive, Maryville, reported at 1:39 a.m. April 30 that when he opened his front door, he saw a man wearing a dark hoodie kneeling beside his vehicle's rear driver's side tire. The man ran off; all four tires on Bradburn's vehicle were flat, and he could hear air leaking from them, an incident report states.
