Vandalism
Alcoa
• Summer D. Robinson reported at 1:34 Sept. 30 that someone put a large scratch on the front of her vehicle while she was at work on Joule Street.
• Alicia Marie Sherwood reported at 10 p.m. Sept. 30 that someone flattened her tires while she was parked at 1897 Louisville Road. The officer reported that three of the tires appeared to have been pierced in the side with an object, and the total damage was valued at $780.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.