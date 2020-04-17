Vandalism
Maryville
• Charles Collins, Andrea Drive, Maryville, reported at 5:34 p.m. April 16 that someone had vandalized his residence while he was gone. Mini glass basketballs, a gun cabinet glass and a bar in the closet were all damaged. The person also used vaseline to write an obscene phrase on Collins' refrigerator. Damage is estimated at $320.
