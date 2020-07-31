Vandalism
Maryville
• Mark M. Finger, Oak Lawn, Illinois, reported at 8:51 a.m. July 30 that someone cut a hole into the basement ceiling of a building he owns on Tennessee Street, Maryville. The hole leads outside and Finger believes that someone had entered the building through the hole. Nothing was missing from the building. The damage is estimated at $1,000.
