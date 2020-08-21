Vandalism
Maryville
• Jaylen Tyler, McGinley Street, Alcoa, reported at 11:28 a.m. Aug. 20 that his car was vandalized while parked at a residence on Everett Avenue, Maryville. The car, a 2012 Chrysler 300, had been scratched with a sharp object. The windshield wipers were damaged and all four tires were flattened. The damage is estimated at $3,380.
