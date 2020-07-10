Vandalism
Maryville
• An employee of Southern Site Contractors, Calvert Drive, Gallatin, reported at 1:43 p.m. July 9 that someone broke the windows to a backhoe at a construction site at 1410 Old Mount Tabor Road, Maryville. The total estimated loss was $3,500.
Alcoa
• Rosalind Robinson, East Edison Street, Alcoa, reported at 7:49 p.m. July 9 that the siding to her house was damaged. She believes the damage was likely caused by a pellet gun.
• A city of Alcoa employee reported at 11:58 a.m. July 2 that a handrail on Alcoa's pedestrian bridge was vandalized with a paint marker. Public works was notified and will paint over the graffiti.
