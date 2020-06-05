Vandalism
Blount County
• Lakesha D. Hewlett, Druid Hill Drive, Maryville, reported at 2:19 p.m. June 4 that a rock was thrown through her bedroom window breaking the glass and blinds. The river rock weighed approximately five pounds.
• Jessie D. Jennings, Fred Jennings Road, Walland, reported at 6:07 a.m. June 4 that someone attempted to steal the radio from the center console of her car. While nothing was taken, the car's dashboard and radio were damaged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.