Vandalism
Maryville
• Delores A. Young, Lamb Road, Maryville, reported at 9:24 a.m. May 12 that sometime between 3 p.m. May 4 and 9:45 a.m. May 5, her vehicle was damaged at DENSO Plant 202, 1755 Robert C. Jackson Drive. The damage is estimated at $500.
Blount County
• Rita Sellers, Oakdale Street, Maryville, reported at 10:01 p.m. May 13 that an unknown person opened an unlocked laundry room window, entered the house and vomited on the bedroom carpet without cleaning it up while she was gone. Sellers stated there was nothing taken from her residence.
