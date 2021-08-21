Vandalism
Alcoa
• Cristian Gerardo Garcia, Mills Street, Alcoa, reported at 1:51 p.m. Aug. 19 that the tires on his vehicle were slashed and his car body damaged, including a vulgar phrase carved into the rear bumper. Cost of damage is unknown.
Blount County
• Samuel L Monroe, Clover Hill Ridge Road, Maryville, reported at 3:50 p.m. Aug. 19 that the lock to his outbuilding was cut and removed. Nothing appeared to have been stolen.
Maryville
• Anjanae Brueland, Essex Court, Maryville, reported at 8:15 a.m. Aug. 18 that someone spray painted "loser" on the window of Blount County Public Library, forcing $100 in cleaning fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.