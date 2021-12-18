Vandalism
Blount County
• A representative of MasterKraft Renovations LLC, 104 E. College Ave., Friendsville, reported at 6:59 a.m. Dec. 14 that someone he believed was an ex-employee threw a brick through the business's front-door window, causing over $1,000 worth of damage.
Maryville
• Brittany Le Nichole Patterson, Light Pink Road, Louisville, reported at 8:38 p.m. Dec. 14 that someone caused $500 worth of damage to a 2019 Ford Fusion while it was parked at TJ Maxx, 197 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville.
• Nicole A. Wood, South Whitehall Street, Maryville, reported at 1:34 p.m. Dec. 14 that someone caused $100 worth of damage to her residence's rear door in a possible attempted break-in.
