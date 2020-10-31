Vandalism
Maryville
• An employee at Pregnancy Resource Center, 103 Station Drive, Maryville, reported at 12:10 p.m. Oct. 29 that someone vandalized a company van at a storage unit at Brookdale Storage, 207 Brookdale Road, Maryville. The employee said the offender tried to pry open the driver's-side window, jammed the passenger-side lock, broke the vent cover and caused a security system malfunction on the vehicle by tampering with both batteries, an incident report states. The total value of the damage was estimated at nearly $3,000.
(0) comments
