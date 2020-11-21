Vandalism
Blount County
• Charlotte Everett, Dotson Memorial Drive, Maryville, reported at 7:07 a.m. Nov. 19 that someone vandalized her vehicle by cracking eggs on the windshield, windows and hood and spraying it with silly string.
Alcoa
• David Lynn Marsh, Amy Drive, Maryville, reported at 8:38 a.m. Nov. 19 that he discovered damage to the front left fender of Alcoa High School’s driver’s education vehicle.
