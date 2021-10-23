Vandalism
Maryville
• Darby T. Yearwood reported at 10:56 a.m. Oct. 21 that someone scratched her car with a key while it was parked at Target, 800 Watkins Road. She reported several deep scratches on the rear passenger side door and quarter panel, some of which were to the metal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.