Vandalism
Maryville
• Tina Parton, Brown School Road, Maryville, reported at 4:41 p.m. April 8 that the passenger side window of a truck belonging to her business was broken. Officers observed a small metal object inside among the broken glass, but it was unclear if that's what caused the damage.
• Charles Mark, Carowinds Circle, Maryville, reported at 8:35 a.m. April 8 that three brake lines on his vehicle had been cut. Mark told police the last time he had driven the vehicle was April 3 and that he had only just noticed the brake lines. He told police he observed a pickup truck parked near his driveway and someone standing near his vehicle on April 5.
