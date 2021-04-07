Vandalism
Maryville
• An employee at the Blount County Chamber of Commerce, 201 S. Washington St., Maryville, reported at 2:21 p.m. April 6 that several items were strewn on the building's back patio, a blade had been ripped off a patio fan and there appeared to be dried blood on the patio. An officer found a black cloth bag with a capped syringe in it, an incident report states.
• Larry Allen Storie, Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville, reported at 3:12 p.m. April 6 that someone broke into his vacant house through the basement window and sprayed obscenities on the basement walls and door with spray paint; they also tampered with his tools.
