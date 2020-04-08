Vandalism
Maryville
• Victor Gomez, Maryville, reported at 2:22 p.m. April 7 that two windows at the front of Los Amigos, 409 Cusick Road, Maryville, had large cracks in them. Gomez believes the vandalism occurred overnight April 6. The windows are valued at approximately $600 each.
Blount County
• Kathy Harmon, Honeysuckle Road, Maryville, reported at 9 a.m. April 6 that someone had broken into a rental house Harmon owned and damaged the back door worth $150.
