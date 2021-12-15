Vandalism
Alcoa
• David H. Dunaway reported at 6:41 p.m. Dec. 11 that someone had broken into his residence on St. Ives Boulevard. The back door and office doors were ajar, the toilet seat lifted up in one of the bathrooms, a drawer was open and rugs were wet. He didn't report anything missing at that time and noted that it could have been movers coming in and out without him knowing.
Blount County
• Andrea L. Scott reported at 2:02 p.m. that someone had kicked in the door to the pavilion at Friends Meetinghouse, 503 West Hill Avenue. The deputy didn't notice anything other than the door and a bathroom light turned on. The damage was valued at $200.
Maryville
• Robert W. Walker reported at 4:55 p.m. Dec. 12 that someone broke his vehicle windshield by throwing rocks. He said he was driving on Sevierville Road when a rock hit his windshield, and he saw two juveniles take off running. The damage was valued at $500.
• Sandra Barnes reported at 3:48 p.m. Dec. 10 that someone scratched her vehicle while it was parked at Windy City Grill, 2641 U.S. Highway 411 South. The damage is from front headlight to rear taillight on the passenger side and is valued at $800.
