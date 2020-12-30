Vandalism
Maryville
• Katarina Cheyenne Salazar, Monroe Avenue, Maryville, reported at 9:48 p.m. Dec. 29 that the left front tire on her Nissan Altima vehicle was punctured by two nails. A former coworker is suspected of puncturing the tire, as he allegedly bragged about doing so and also sent Salazar threatening messages, an incident report states.
Blount County
• Bobbie E. Treadway, Robinson Drive, Louisville, reported at 2:52 p.m. Dec. 29 that someone punctured the right rear tire on a 2009 Mazda vehicle.
