Vandalism
Alcoa
• The owner of Hall Road Car Wash, 335 South Hall Road, reported at 12:16 p.m. Jan. 15 that someone dumped trash and a car wash wand on the ground of the car wash. The owner was uncertain if the wand was damaged, but stated that if there were damage, it would total about $150.
• The owner of Gillenwater Flooring and Kitchen Gallery, 3540 Castle Lane, reported at 12:24 p.m. Jan. 18 that someone painted graffiti on the wall of his business. He believes that it happened between 7 p.m. Jan. 17 and 7:30 a.m. Jan. 18.
Maryville
• Sandra K. Donner, 76, Belle Meade Drive, reported at 10:50 a.m. Jan. 19 that someone had attempted to open a rear door and side door at her residence, damaging the doors and cutting the screens behind both doors. No one entered Donner's house and nothing was taken. The damage was valued at $50.00.
• Sheri L. Feazell reported at 2:52 p.m. Jan. 17 that someone busted out the back window of her vehicle while it was parked at Denso, 1720 Robert C. Jackson Plant 101. The damage was valued at $400.
• An officer reported at 8:59 a.m. Jan. 14 that someone had spray painted "no cop no stop" on the concrete wall of Harper Municipal Parking Garage, 200 West Harper Ave., and an unknown image on a glass panel of a stairwell. The damage was valued at $400.
• Stephanie Annie Robertson, 34, Griffin Ave., Maryville, reported at 5:40 a.m. Jan. 21 that someone broke the lock to her shed and stole multiple items from inside the shed. Total losses and damages were estimated at $220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.