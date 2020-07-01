Vandalism
Alcoa
• A general manager at Airport Honda, 3069 Airport Highway, reported at 9:40 a.m. June 30 that a man vandalized three vehicles on the used car lot. The truck and the suspect both matched the description of a vehicle vandalism and theft at Hayes Alignment that occurred minutes earlier. The estimated damage is more than $4,000.
• Lou Gara reported at 8:15 a.m. June 30 that three vehicles were broken into at Rick McGill Toyota, 3145 Airport Highway. They could not say whether anything had been taken, but the contents of consoles and glove boxes were strewn throughout the vehicles. Two vehicles were found with yellow spray paint, another had both side mirrors broken off and a driver's side rear tire was punctured. A dealer key box was damaged and another car was broken into and four CDs, two phone cables and a box of face masks were stolen. The estimated value of damages and stolen items was $1,100. That did not include damages to two of the vehicles.
