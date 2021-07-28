Vandalism
Alcoa
• Lillian N. Tawney, Hamilton Ridge Drive, Maryville, reported at 11:45 a.m. July 27 that since 7 a.m. someone smeared cake on her apartment door.
Blount County
• Phillip E. Giffin, Signal Mountain, reported at 3:41 p.m. July 27 that someone broke into a residence he owns in the 1100 block of Bert Garner Lane in Maryville. It appeared the back door had been kicked in, an incident report states.
