Vandalism
Maryville
• A representative of Foothills Mall, 197 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, reported at 10:55 a.m. June 5 that after a "disgruntled employee" came to collect his items on the night of June 4, white paint was found spilled on an office floor.
Alcoa
• Amy Pierce, East Newcomen Street, Alcoa, reported at 8:08 a.m. June 4 that someone fired a gun at her house and left eight bullet holes on the side of the house.
