Vandalism
Blount County
• David M. Goerdt, Old Oliver Road, Walland, reported at 11:24 p.m. June 22 that someone entered his residence and damaged three couches, three mattresses and two loveseats.
Alcoa
• An employee at Doug Justus Auto Center Inc., 872 Mimosa Heights Drive, Louisville, reported at 8:53 a.m. June 22 that two of a sales building's windows were shot out by an unknown projectile. The vandalism occurred across separate dates, and an officer noticed the windows may have been shot by a BB gun, an incident report states.
