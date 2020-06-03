Vandalism
Maryville
• A supervisor at the Helen Ross McNabb Center, Maryville, reported at 8:07 a.m. June 2 that a large rock was used to break a side window at the business. Estimated damages are $400.
Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 4, 2020 @ 6:27 am
Maryville
• A supervisor at the Helen Ross McNabb Center, Maryville, reported at 8:07 a.m. June 2 that a large rock was used to break a side window at the business. Estimated damages are $400.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.