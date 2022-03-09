Vandalism
Maryville
• Matthew Harris, 19, South Carolina, reported at 3:09 p.m. March 7 that someone threw a milkshake at his car and spray-painted the word "shiesty" on the back of his vehicle, which was parked on Maryville College's campus. The report also mentions that the officer who responded to the incident observed spray paint on the stairs of a campus building. Jalen Sharp, 20, Athens, also reported that his car had been spray-painted while it was parked on Maryville College's campus. A security officer employed by the college also reported that a Mercury Grand Marquis had been tagged. Total damages are estimated at $2,250.
