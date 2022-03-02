Vandalism
Maryville
• Tommy Helton, 69, Sevierville, reported at 10:40 a.m. March 1 that someone had broken a window on a residence he owned at Mountain View Avenue. Helton also reported that he had recently evicted tenants from that property. He was not sure if anything had been stolen at the residence, but reported that damages related to the incident total $250.
