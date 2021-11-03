Vandalism
Blount County
• Deborah D. Davis, Harrisdale Street, reported at 9:43 a.m. Nov. 1 that someone attempted to break into the back door of her residence. She found a credit card wedged in between her door and the door frame, and said around 1 a.m. her dogs unusually started barking.
Maryville
• Jimmy L. Bean Jr., reported at 3:23 Nov. 1 that while his car was parked beside the road, Indiana Avenue, it obtained several scratches on the passenger-side doors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.