Vandalism
Maryville
• Bryan Lee Sandmeier, St. Johns Drive, Maryville, reported at 5:43 p.m. Oct. 20 that the back door to his house was opened and glass broken out of it. It appeared to be a burglary attempt, but nothing was stolen, an incident report states. A security camera on a shelf across from the back door was knocked over.
• Kenneth R. McMahan, Temple Road, Maryville, reported at 11:59 a.m. Oct. 20 that someone busted out both taillights of his 2004 Dodge 1500 sometime between 3-11:59 a.m. that day. The truck was parked alongside Brown's Creek Coin Laundry, 1601 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, an incident report states.
Blount County
• Randy A. Cogdill, Knoxville, reported at 8:59 a.m. Oct. 20 that someone busted and opened the side door near a garage at a residence on Martin Mill Pike. Deputies found a two-wheel dolly between the exterior chimney and porch, as well as a shirt in an open field between the house and roadway, an incident report states. The total value of the door was $400.
Alcoa
• Lauren Ashley Irwin, Columbus Street, Maryville, reported at 2:37 p.m. Oct. 20 that the front door of Edward Jones, 1891 Louisville Road, Alcoa, was damaged and an attempt made to pry it open.
