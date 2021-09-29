Vandalism
Alcoa
• Lexi Brooke Collier, Grayson Drive, Alcoa, reported at 5:49 p.m. Sept. 28 that someone keyed both sides of her vehicle.
• Corey S. Humphries, Louisville Road, Alcoa, reported at 9:19 p.m. Sept. 28 that someone cracked the windshield of his vehicle. Another resident of the apartment complex, Ashley Danielle Arden, also reported that someone cracked the windshield of her vehicle.
