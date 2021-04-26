Vandalism
Maryville
• Peter Harris, Montgomery Lane, Maryville, reported at 5:15 p.m. April 25 that since 11 a.m. the previous day, someone apparently had punctured the fuel line in his vehicle. Damage was estimated at $25.
• Linda Keener, Mountain View Circle, Maryville, reported at 4:45 p.m. April 25 that someone broke a kitchen window. Damage was estimated at $50.
