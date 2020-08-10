Vandalism
Blount County
• Tedianne M. Dodrill, Haley Way, Maryville, reported at 8:53 p.m. Aug. 8 that someone attempted to enter her residence by prying the door open. The unknown person did not gain access to the residence, but did cause damage to the front door and door frame. The damage is estimated at $50.
