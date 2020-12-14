Vandalism
Alcoa
• An employee at Marriott Courtyard, 141 Furrow Way, Alcoa, reported at 2:56 a.m. Dec. 10. a case of vandalism. A 42-year-old woman said her 40-year-old boyfriend punched a television in their hotel room during an argument, breaking and smashing the screen, an incident report states. The man then left the property and told the woman he wouldn't return due to the presence of law enforcement; officers were unable to locate the man. The total value of the television was $600.
Blount County
• Travis Sparks, Linebarger Drive, Maryville, reported at 9:21 a.m. Dec. 12 that someone put mustard on his vehicle while it was parked at his residence overnight. There was no value listed for damage.
• Joshua Omary, Disco Loop Road, Friendsville, reported at 10:11 a.m. Dec. 12 that someone flattened a tire on his vehicle while it was parked at a residence on Stonetree Drive, Maryville, overnight. No value was listed for the tire.
