Vandalism
Maryville
• Xiuli Sun reported at 12:55 a.m. Dec. 22 that someone had punctured one of the tires on her vehicle while it was parked at Pure Massage, 2601 US Highway 411 South. The damage was valued at $250.
• An officer reported at 9:31 p.m. Dec. 22 that someone spray painted "SB" and "wolf" on the top floor near the elevators of the parking garage at 200 West Harper Avenue.
