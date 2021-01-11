Vandalism
Blount County
• Kenneth W. Whaley, Eagleton Road, Maryville, reported at 2:07 p.m. Jan. 10 that someone threw a rock through his bedroom window. The damage is estimated to be $98.
• Matthew J. Gray, Knoxville, reported at 2 p.m. Jan. 9 that someone kicked in the front door to his father's house on Scenic Point Drive, Louisville. The damage was estimated to be $400.
