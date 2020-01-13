Vandalism
Alcoa
• Roderick L. Jackson, Grant Street, Alcoa, reported at 8:34 p.m. Jan. 8 that someone broke his front window. He reported finding a large rock in his living room. Police saw a rock and said written on it was "Dead Beat," which Jackson said may have been aimed at his son. The broken window was valued at $400.
• A manager of a car wash on Hall Road reported at 6:38 p.m. Jan. 12 that someone came through the facility and dumped logs, stumps, trash and white paint while inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.