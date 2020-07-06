Vandalism
Maryville
• Stephanie Carter, Pinecrest Drive, Maryville, reported at 10:04 a.m. July 5 that she heard what she thought was a gunshot at 1 a.m., and around 10 a.m. discovered the windshield on her 2004 Ford Escape had been shattered. An officer reported the damage appeared to be from a mortar that was set on top of the windshield wipers and windshield.
Blount County
• Kelly F. Cubbedge, Slate Knob Way, Rockford, reported at 8:52 p.m. July 2 that she noticed a 4-inch piece of her front door by the latch was missing.
