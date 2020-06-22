Vandalism
Blount County
• William W. Lewellyn, Henry Lane, Greenback, reported at 8:32 p.m. June 20 that someone destroyed with a vehicle a wisteria bush in his yard. The plant was valued at $100.
Alcoa
• Trinity Bernard Watkins, West Watt Street, Alcoa, reported at 10:26 a.m. June 20 that someone broke a window at his residence. Officers noted the window had been broken by someone using an ashtray and reported damage was estimated at $200.
• Brittany Rena Parrott, Reservoir Road, Maryville, reported at 3:38 p.m. June 21 that someone had apparently punctured her car's tire while it was parked at Woodsprings Suites, Singleton Station Road. She said she saw a woman pass by her car and, moments later, saw it had a punctured tire. The woman then got in a car that drove away, Parrott said. A report of the incident indicated Parrott had not actually seen the woman puncture the tire.
