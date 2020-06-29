Vandalism
Maryville
• Kara Leann McCammon, Blue Sky Drive, Maryville, reported at 10:39 p.m. June 28 that someone slashed her car's tires after she loaned it out, costing an estimated $180.38.
• A clerk at M-Star Hotel, Airport Highway, reported at 7:28 p.m. June 27 that a room rented by two people was destroyed with writing on the wall, a clogged sink and toilet, mold growing in standing water in the sink and trash and old food all over the room. Officers also reported there was electrical wiring hanging out of the walls and that light fixtures were damaged. The people who had been renting the room had done so since Jan. 31. Officers learned one of them was being held at the Blount County jail. Costs to repair the damage were estimated between $7,500 to $8,500.
Blount County
• Donald R. Bradburn, Vaughn Road, Maryville, reported at 7:04 p.m. June 26 that someone broke a glass window on a trailer on his property. The total value of the damaged window was $150.
