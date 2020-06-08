Vandalism
Blount County
• Dale Tourtelotte, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville, reported at 8 p.m. June 5 that he called Home Owners Warranty to repair his air conditioning unit. The next day, a man by the name of "Speed" came to his house to fix the unit. Tourtelotte paid the man $60, but his air conditioning unit was not fixed. He then called Home Owners Warranty, which said they had not sent anyone to his house yet.
(0) comments
