Vandalism
Blount County
• Paul Price, Amerine Road, Maryville, reported at 1:26 p.m. March 27 that three trees in his front yard had been cut at the bottom, causing them to die.
Alcoa
• An employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, reported a suspicious person placing Nazi signs on cars and poles. Joel Jernigan, of California, was found placing stickers on a pole and after discussion with Walmart staff was trespassed from all Walmart properties and released from the scene.
Maryville
• Charles Edward Nichols, Elsborn Ridge Road, Maryville, reported at 9:57 a.m. March 29 that someone had smashed a glass vase with decorative lemons in it on his back porch. He said several tulips also had been pulled from his flower bed and the words "fraud" accompanied by sad faces had been drawn in lipstick on his car.
