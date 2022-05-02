Vandalism
Blount County
• A member of Piney Level Church, 3527 Piney Level Church Road, reported at 3:25 p.m. April 29 that someone stole gas from a church van by drilling a hole into the gas tank. Video footage allegedly showed an early 2000s model white Chevy S-10 with black wheels and a confederate flag attached to a pole pull into the church parking lot around 7 a.m., and a white male exited the vehicle, got under the van and quickly left afterward turning left onto Lambert Road. The value of the damage was estimated $300 and stolen gas $123.69.
Maryville
• James Smith, Bonnie Vista Drive, reported at 4:34 p.m. April 29 that someone broke into and damaged his newly constructed home. No items were reported stolen, but approximately $1,600 worth of damage was dealt to the house.
