Vandalism
Blount County
• Brandon L. Thompson, Knoxville, reported at 2:33 p.m. Nov. 20 that someone destroyed his tactical bag, valued at $90.
Alcoa
• Sharon Nunn, West Watt Street, Alcoa, reported at 7:49 a.m. Nov. 22 that someone vandalized her pickup truck by denting the rear driver's side door and the passenger's side chrome railing. The vandalism happened while the vehicle was parked in Nunn's driveway. No value for the damage was given.
• Tanner Kotowske, Miramar Beach, Florida, reported at 5:13 p.m. Nov. 22 that someone hit his vehicle with their car door, causing an estimated $800 damage to his vehicle door while at Kroger, 244 S. Hall Road, Alcoa.
