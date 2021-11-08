Vandalism
Maryville
• The maintenance manager at Broadway Vapors, 2012 E. Broadway Ave. reported on Nov. 6 that overnight someone had caused about $100 worth of damage to the back door while attempting to gain access to the store. The lock was broken off and there were tool marks on the side of the door.
• Jeffery T. Tucker, North Briarcliff Circle, reported at 9:27 a.m. Nov. 7 that overnight someone shattered the back windshield of his vehicle, causing damage estimated at $1,100.
