Vandalism
Blount County
• Danny M. Collins, Howard Road, Maryville, reported at 12:11 a.m. Oct. 7 that someone damaged a birdhouse on his property, destroying several bird eggs in the process. He also reported other incidents and estimated the total damage to the birdhouse and eggs was $105.
Maryville
• An unidentified person reported at 7:27 p.m. Oct. 10 that three padlocks had been removed from electrical boxes near the garage at 200 W. Harper Ave. Metal tabs on the boxes had been twisted and broken, and damage was estimated at $300.
