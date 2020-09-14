Vandalism
Alcoa
• Elisha M. Murdoch, Payne Avenue, Alcoa, reported at 8:24 p.m. Sept. 13 that someone busted the left rear window of her vehicle while she was in Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa. The window is valued at $100.
Blount
• Brittany D. Millsaps, Magill Avenue, Maryville, reported at 8:02 p.m. Sept. 10 that someone used a sharp object to scratch her vehicle while it was parked at her residence. The damage is estimated at $500.
• Elizabeth J. Johnson, Thornhill Drive, Maryville, reported at 11:49 p.m. Sept. 12 that someone broke a window at her residence. The window is valued at $125.
