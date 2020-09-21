Vandalism
Alcoa
• The property manager at Poplar Street Apartments, Alcoa, reported at 6:21 p.m. Sept. 19 that someone dumped oil and garbage on the front porch of one of the apartments. The manager estimated damages at $250.
Blount County
• Osie R. Henry, Shady Lane, Maryville, reported at 8:14 a.m. Sept. 19 that someone turned the steering wheel of her 1999 Ford F15 all the way to the left and broke the ignition lock cylinder.
