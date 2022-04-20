Vandalism
Maryville
• Jonathan Rosenbery, Fox Hills Drive, Louisville, reported at 3:04 p.m. April 18 that someone placed a substance on his vehicle, damaging the car's clearcoat. A police report states that there is no current estimate of monetary damages.
• Robert Daugherty, Regal Tower, Maryville, reported at 8:04 p.m. April 18 that someone attempted to pry open the door to his storage unit. Officers noted damage to the unit's door and the metal bracket for the unit's door opener. Officers also noted that there was no initial estimate of monetary damages to the door.
