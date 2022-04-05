Vandalism
Blount County
• Dustin D. Graham, Horace Taylor Road, Maryville, reported at 8:32 a.m. April 1 that someone slashed his vehicle's tire and smeared the vehicle with feces. Total damages are estimated at $150.
Maryville
• Anthony J. Beck, Columbus Street, Maryville, reported at 6:58 p.m. March 31 that someone vandalized his vehicle and his girlfriend's vehicle. Total damages are valued at $300.
